ON BOARD: Emergency services have tasked to clear a surfboard off the Pacific Hwy.

WITH less than favourable conditions in the surf, a surfer on the move lost their board on the Pacific Hwy and slowed traffic.

Live Traffic NSW stated southbound traffic had been affected just before 1pm.

SLOW DOWN: Motorists travelling south on Pacific Hwy are advised to be cautious after a fallen surfboard created a traffic hazard. Live Traffic NSW

Emergency services have been tasked to clear the debris on the Pacific Hwy, south of Mailmans Track Rd.

Caution is advised.