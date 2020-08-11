SURF WARNING: Large, powerful swell forecast for Coffs Coast

SURF WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast.

LARGE and powerful surf conditions are expected to batter the Coffs Coast over the next two days.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for today, August 11, and tomorrow, August 12.

Coffs Harbour Lifeguards are reminding locals to only swim between the flags, with Park Beach currently the only patrolled beach between Byron Bay and Newcastle.

People are advised to avoid walking near surf-exposed areas, and rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage, while boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters are also reminded to log on with the Marine Rescue radio base via VHF radio or the app.

BoM had earlier issued a marine wind warning for the Coffs Coast however this has since been cancelled.

Winds are forecast to be light for the rest of today and tomorrow.