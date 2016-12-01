30°
Surf skills awarded

Rachel Vercoe | 1st Dec 2016 4:12 PM
WELL DONE: Women winners Tamzen Bienefelt and Lotti Dolan receiving their prizes at the Woolgoolga Boardriders Club presentation.
WELL DONE: Women winners Tamzen Bienefelt and Lotti Dolan receiving their prizes at the Woolgoolga Boardriders Club presentation.

THE final competition for the Woolgoolga Boardriders Club was held last weekend.

Holding multiple competitions throughout the year, the club held its finale followed by presentations at the Seaview Tavern, with about 200 people in attendance.

The club consists of two parts - the seniors who have a competition held on the last Sunday of every month, and the juniors who compete four times throughout the year.

New, locally made custom boards and trips to surf camps in Indonesia were some of the great prizes awarded at the presentation.

The club also holds charity events throughout the year.

The last one, held in October, was a foamy comp with dress-ups and an informal theme to raise money to help send local surfers Taj Watson and Carly Shanahan to the Australian titles on Phillip Island.

Sign on day is usually in February.

For more information, visit woolgoolga boardriders.com.au

Winners on the day were:

Opens

1st - Zane Coleman

2nd - Brad Gordons

3rd - Luke Anderson

4th - Zane Hutchinson

Over 40s

1st - Billy Budd

2nd - Aaron James

3rd - Ian Smidt

4th - James Farmer

Over 35s

1st - Chris Knight

2nd - Luke Connor

3rd - Frans Bienefelt

4th - Travis Mackay

Womens

1st - Tamzen Bienefelt

2nd - Lotti Dolan

3rd - Zoe Batty

4th - Lilly H

Under 18s

1st - Isack Smidt

2nd - Tom Wong

3rd - Lyndon Coulson

4th - Nathan Webber

Under 16s

1st - Zane Hutchinson

2nd - Mansa Rodham

3rd - Angus Budd

4th - Sam Arvidson

Under 14s

1st - Rily Smidt

2nd - Kai Nudd

3rd - Ziggy Thorp

4th - Dayne Peel

