Surf skills awarded

THE final competition for the Woolgoolga Boardriders Club was held last weekend.
Holding multiple competitions throughout the year, the club held its finale followed by presentations at the Seaview Tavern, with about 200 people in attendance.
The club consists of two parts - the seniors who have a competition held on the last Sunday of every month, and the juniors who compete four times throughout the year.
New, locally made custom boards and trips to surf camps in Indonesia were some of the great prizes awarded at the presentation.
The club also holds charity events throughout the year.
The last one, held in October, was a foamy comp with dress-ups and an informal theme to raise money to help send local surfers Taj Watson and Carly Shanahan to the Australian titles on Phillip Island.
Sign on day is usually in February.
For more information, visit woolgoolga boardriders.com.au
Winners on the day were:
Opens
1st - Zane Coleman
2nd - Brad Gordons
3rd - Luke Anderson
4th - Zane Hutchinson
Over 40s
1st - Billy Budd
2nd - Aaron James
3rd - Ian Smidt
4th - James Farmer
Over 35s
1st - Chris Knight
2nd - Luke Connor
3rd - Frans Bienefelt
4th - Travis Mackay
Womens
1st - Tamzen Bienefelt
2nd - Lotti Dolan
3rd - Zoe Batty
4th - Lilly H
Under 18s
1st - Isack Smidt
2nd - Tom Wong
3rd - Lyndon Coulson
4th - Nathan Webber
Under 16s
1st - Zane Hutchinson
2nd - Mansa Rodham
3rd - Angus Budd
4th - Sam Arvidson
Under 14s
1st - Rily Smidt
2nd - Kai Nudd
3rd - Ziggy Thorp
4th - Dayne Peel