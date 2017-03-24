25°
Surf lifesaving to the resuce of kayaker

Rachel Vercoe
| 24th Mar 2017 11:00 AM
Woolgoolga water towerPhoto: Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Advocate.
Woolgoolga water towerPhoto: Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Advocate. Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Adv

A MAN was seen with a kayak 700m off Main Beach waving his arms for help off Woolgoolga Headland by on lookers.

When pulling in his anchor the kayak capsized and filled with water making it near impossible to manouver and difficult to get back to shore.

Marine Rescue and surf life saving were notified.

Surf lifesaver Daley Bear paddled out to the man in a matter of no time to provide assistance.

Mr Bear said the man was very thankful, calm and exhausted when he arrived out to him.

He then towed the man and kayak back into the headland taking around twenty minutes.

The water was emptied from the kayak and the man was safe and well.

