Surf lifesaving silent on boy’s club review

SURF Life Saving Queensland is refusing to divulge details of a formal review into its culture and behaviour after a series of scandals in the past two years.

The Bulletin this month revealed SLSQ would launch a formal review into its culture and behaviour after a series of explosive scandals across several clubs.

In exclusive reports since 2019, the Bulletin has exposed allegations involving a dirt file, illegal footage taken in locker rooms, alleged sex tapes and claims of kickbacks for clubbies.

A surf source told the Bulletin this week that many female members were seeking a widespread cultural review given this was the 40th year of women being a part of the movement.

"Members are asking what strategies surf has on gender equality, diversity and equity given this is an organisation largely populated by women," a surf source said.

SLSQ has more than 33,000 members and before last year's state election was promised $30 million by Labor across four years to keep beaches safe.

On Thursday, the Bulletin asked SLSQ 15 questions concerning whether the consultant appointed for the cultural review was independent or had worked for surf previously.

The questions were:

1. Will an external consultant be appointed to review the current situation in surf as it refers to alleged sexual assaults and assaults in general?

2. Has the consultant conducted previous reviews of Queensland Surf Life Saving?

3. Will the results of any inquiries by the consultant be made public?

4. What is the status in relation to investigations previously reported by this newspaper, including complaints about a sex tape featuring a minor?

5. Given the serious behavioural issues reported, does the board accept any responsibility?

6. Will the review be a full cultural review of behaviour within the organisation?

7. Does SLSQ feel, as a result of these issues and handling of them, that as a community and government-funded organisation, it has lost touch with its core values?

8. On the issue of equality, what is the percentage of club presidents - female to male - across the state?

9. Has the organisation undergone a "total health check" as a result of what has happened, including a members' survey.

10. When was the last members' survey done and are those results available publicly?

11. Do you have a "cultural transformation policy" that provides a guide on how to change poor situations into good within an organisation?

12. Do you have an "our people matter" workplace strategy? If not, what is the strategy and how is it enforced?

13. Do you have a professional practices unit that overviews ethical standards?

14. Your current strategy plan highlights six key values - safety, trust, community, leadership, respect and teamwork. How do you measure the commitment to each strategy?

15. Your strategic plan on safety references "ensure we protect and keep our members safe through best practice risk-management systems". How does that apply to dormitories at surf clubs, stay overs involving females and males, particularly youths?

SLSQ was sent questions on Thursday. By deadline Friday it had not responded.

In a previous statement, SLSQ said: "The review will play an important role in identifying any opportunities to improve safety. Safety is a core value of Surf Life Saving Queensland and we are committed to keeping both beachgoers and our members safe."

