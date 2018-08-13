Menu
IMPORTANT WORK: Warren Tozer OAM (left) receives the funding from SLSA president Graham Ford AM.
News

Surf life saving clubs receive helicopter funds

13th Aug 2018 11:00 AM
SURF Life Saving Australia (SLSA) has distributed funds to North Coast Branch clubs following the closure of fully owned subsidiary Northern Region SLSA Helicopter Rescue Services.

Following a mediation agreement between SLSA and the service last month, president Graham Ford AM distributed the funds to the surf clubs at a ceremony held at at Yamba SLSC.

Eighteen surf clubs comprising more than 6500 surf lifesavers will share the funds, received by Warren Tozer OAM and board members Paul Muldoon and Kevin Goslung.

Mr Ford said the distribution of funds was in recognition of the services to the community that the surf clubs have played in the Northern helicopters flight path across the past 30 years.

"As a result of good management by the Northern Board, SLSA was the benefactor when the helicopter rescue service wound up,' he said.

"We anticipate distribution will continue to work towards SLSA's goal of zero preventable drownings on Australia's beaches.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

    Local Partners