Surf life savers discourage beach visits

WARM days, blue skies, upcoming school holidays and people left without work might make it tempting to hit the beach but Surf Life Saving Australia is urging the public to stay away.

The request comes in an attempt to slow the rate of COVID-19 transmission and support the message and requirements of the Federal Government.

“The Easter school holidays are when we traditionally see large numbers gather on our beaches and while we recognise that this is often part of our culture, at this present time Surf Life Saving Australia is urging the public to adhere to the Government warnings, particularly with respect to social distancing,” SLSA president Graham Ford said.

“We all have a role to play to combat COVID-19 and as community leaders we recognise our role, and unlike most years where we encourage people to visit our coastline and swim between the flags, this year our message is necessarily different — stay safe, stay home and help stop the spread of COVID-19, please stay away from the beach.

“Some surf lifesaving services have taken the decision to adjust and/or withdraw their patrols as a result of COVID-19, meaning that the level of frontline support from our volunteer surf lifesavers may not be as the public would normally expect, it simply won’t be as safe for people if they were to visit some beaches people would normally visit.

“The safety and wellbeing of Surf Life Saving volunteer lifesavers, who are critical to our community, is also at the forefront of all our minds when considering these decisions.”

In Coffs Harbour, council’s lifeguards will be operating a surveillance-only service until the end of the surf season on April 26 at the currently patrolled beaches of Sawtell, Park Beach and Woolgoolga.

No flags will be deployed at these beaches.

Surf Life Saving NSW North Coast duty officer Les Pepper said he would prefer people not to go to the beach and if they do, to be extra careful of where they swim.

“If they do swim, lookout for a jetski on the beach or a duty officer and ask where a safe place to swim is if not being patrolled,” Les said.

“Be careful where you swim and please swim with someone else. Don’t go by yourself, that’s when something usually happens.”