Surf film screening with live band playing soundtrack

Band Of Frequencies to perform live soundtrack during surf film, Men of Wood & Foam at Jetty Memorial Theatre.

Band Of Frequencies to perform live soundtrack during surf film, Men of Wood & Foam at Jetty Memorial Theatre.

LOVERS of sun, sea and surf tunes are in for a treat January 20 when Screenwave International Film Festival hosts premier surf rock musos, Band of Frequencies at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

In a one-show only event, the band will accompany a screening of surf documentary Men of Wood & Foam with a live soundtrack performance. The film, written and produced by veteran surf journo Phil Jarratt, tells the story of surf pioneers the Brookvale Six - six NSW friends from the golden decade of surfing; pioneers who shaped not just boards but the history of surfing in Australia.

"The Brookvale pioneers turned our generation on to the possibilities of modern surfing, and for that they deserve to be remembered and revered,” said Jarratt.

Filled with rare archive footage and hilarious interviews with the trailblazers themselves, including Coffs's own surfing legend Scott Dillon, Men of Wood & Foam is a compelling look at Australian surf culture in the '70s and '80s.

The film is a lively and fun look back at an era that now feels almost mystical, looking at surf music, industry development and the historical context of the era, all with Phil Jarratt's trademark biting wit.

Band Of Frequencies, from the Sunshine Coast, bring a blend of signature experimental and soulful sounds to the film that they've soundtracked, with their live music accompaniment creating a transporting experience for surf film buffs and music fans.

As an added bonus, Phil Jarratt will be at the screening for an audience Q&A after the film.

Tickets: swiff.com.au or Jetty Theatre box office 6648 4930.