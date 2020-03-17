Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
All Surfing NSW events have been postponed and may either be cancelled or rescheduled in coming weeks.
All Surfing NSW events have been postponed and may either be cancelled or rescheduled in coming weeks. Trevor Veale

Buy Now
Sport

Surf contests thrown into a lay period due to coronavirus

Matt Deans
by
17th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DUE to the rapidly developing situation with COVID-19, Surfing NSW has made the decision to reschedule and/or cancel all events until the end of April.

Cancelled events include the Billabong Oz Grom Cup, while the Hydralyte Sports WSL Pro Junior, the Northern Beaches Junior Regional Titles and the Barney Miller Classic will be postponed until further notice.

"While, at the time of writing, the Australian Government's position is that it is okay to run events provided they don't involve a gathering of more than 500 people, the medical advice is that we should all do everything we can to implement what is called 'social distancing'," Surfing NSW chairman John O'Neill said. 

The Barney Miller Classic won't go ahead at Sawtell as planned.
The Barney Miller Classic won't go ahead at Sawtell as planned. Sam Flanagan

"In practice, this means limiting physical and social contact, not shaking hands, hugging or kissing and avoiding, wherever possible, being in close contact with lots of other people. The reason for doing so is to limit the opportunity for the COVID19 to spread, reduce pressure on our health system and help prevent the spread of the virus to the greater community."


 

australia barney miller coffs coast nsw surfing surfing
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing man was trying to save dog swept out by ‘rogue wave’

        premium_icon Missing man was trying to save dog swept out by ‘rogue wave’

        News A man who has been reported missing off a Coffs Coast beach had entered the water to save his dog.

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:30 PM
        Search underway for man missing off Coffs Coast beach

        premium_icon Search underway for man missing off Coffs Coast beach

        News Emergency services are searching the waters.

        Early build contractor appointed for Cultural & Civic Space

        premium_icon Early build contractor appointed for Cultural & Civic Space

        News Another contractor has been appointed to progress the $76.5m project

        Athlete living in the middle of Italy’s outbreak

        premium_icon Athlete living in the middle of Italy’s outbreak

        People and Places Yamba’s Morgan Pilley warns we need to heed Italy's lessons