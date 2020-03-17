Surf contests thrown into a lay period due to coronavirus

All Surfing NSW events have been postponed and may either be cancelled or rescheduled in coming weeks.

DUE to the rapidly developing situation with COVID-19, Surfing NSW has made the decision to reschedule and/or cancel all events until the end of April.



Cancelled events include the Billabong Oz Grom Cup, while the Hydralyte Sports WSL Pro Junior, the Northern Beaches Junior Regional Titles and the Barney Miller Classic will be postponed until further notice.



"While, at the time of writing, the Australian Government's position is that it is okay to run events provided they don't involve a gathering of more than 500 people, the medical advice is that we should all do everything we can to implement what is called 'social distancing'," Surfing NSW chairman John O'Neill said.

The Barney Miller Classic won't go ahead at Sawtell as planned. Sam Flanagan

"In practice, this means limiting physical and social contact, not shaking hands, hugging or kissing and avoiding, wherever possible, being in close contact with lots of other people. The reason for doing so is to limit the opportunity for the COVID19 to spread, reduce pressure on our health system and help prevent the spread of the virus to the greater community."





