Surf competition ready for fun waves

16-and-Under Boys standout Dakoda Walters from Angourie attacks the Park Beach surf on the opening day of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

Surf conditions

EXPECT a fairly settled weekend on the Coffs Coast with only small fun waves on offer.

Favourable light winds will ensure plenty of options for surfers.

Open beaches taking in the swell will be the pick of places to surf.

Moving into next week, a new south swell will fill in late Monday, providing plenty of swell for the week with the protected southern corners the best option.

Local surf news

The second Woolgoolga Boardriders open competition is set for tomorrow, May 7.

Location and times will be posted on the WBC Facebook Page and website, woolgoolgaboardrdiers.com.au

It's not to late for new members to join, cost for the year is $60 for adults and $45 for students and includes a club shirt and entry to all competitions.

All junior members can surf in open comps as well as junior boardriders.

Divisions in opens are open men and women, over 35 and 40 men, under 14, 16 and 18 boys.

For more information email woopiboardriders@gmail.com

Global surf news

The fourth event of the men's and women's world tour is set to start in Brazil on Tuesday, May 9.

The Oi Rio Pro with the event moving from the city beaches out into the suburban beaches of Saquarema's.

For surfers this is a good move away from the polluted water and more importantly to more consistent waves.

John John Florence is the defending event champion and current ratings leader, but will have strong challenges from the local Brazilian contingent.

In the women's event Steph Gilmore holds the ratings lead and will be looking for a solid result in Brazil to continue her good start to the year.

All the action can bee seen live at worldsurfleague.com

Any extra news

Solitary Islands Surf School is running lessons every Saturday and Sunday during the winter months at Woolgoolga Beach between 9am and 10am for all ages and ability.

Full-length wetsuits are provided.

For more information on great winter deals, call 0438 561 370.