Surf club's $2 million baby

IMPRESSIVE: The design for the new Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club facility, which will finally become a reality thanks to NSW Government funding.

Water sports: After decades of being declined funding for an upgraded clubhouse, the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club has finally secured what it's been chasing.

A $2million funding package from the NSW Government has been granted and club president Les Pepper is over the moon.

"We've been pushing for funding hard for the last six years but have been chasing it ever since The Nationals got in here,” Pepper said.

"It's been planned for over 20 years but we really just had to get off our backsides and get it done.”

Pepper was full of praise for Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser for assisting in securing the funding.

"I've known Andrew for 30years and he's always looked after the club,” he said.

"We can't thank him enough. The work he has put into it is unbelievable, without his help this wouldn't have happened.”

Pepper said surf club members Rod McKelvey and Ian Preston also worked tirelessly to land the grant.

The current clubhouse is 86years old and although it has served the club well, Pepper said it was time to move on.

"At the moment we have things all over the place because the clubhouse we have isn't big enough. This new one will handle everything we need.”

The new facility will be two storeys and will feature first aid and training rooms, rescue equipment storage, function spaces, a cafe and an outdoor stage.

Andrew Fraser said the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club provides an essential service but could not continue to work from its current ageing facilities.

"I'm thrilled to announce this funding, which means visitors to beautiful Woolgoolga Beach can continue to enjoy the surf and sand in safety,” MrFraser said.

Funding of $2million will be made available from the NSW Government subject to the finalisation of the full project scope and costings.