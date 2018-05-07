Surety given to Coffs' $1 billion Pacific Highway bypass

The total cost of the project will be around $1.2 billion.

AN announcement of $971 million by the Federal Government for the Coffs Harbour bypass has got the town talking.

Announced this morning, Federal Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker said this is great news for not only the Coffs Harbour regional but NSW in general.

The bypass will mean more efficient movement, a safer road getting rid of the 12 lights and will provide great improvement for local traffic infrastructure.

"The business case has been presented and the tenders and final plan is all yet to come," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"This is just the funding announcement to make it all possible. There is still a way to go as in property acquisition, finalising detail designs and the tender process.

"Current designs with the entrance and exit on Coramba rd will enable people from south and north to use the bypass as a local traffic option if travelling across the city.

"This is a massive project and Coffs can bear it. The commitment the Federal Government has made is $971 million.