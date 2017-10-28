Whats On

Surely lamb will be on menu

BONVILLE Golf Resort will welcome more than 150 guests on Friday as it hosts the 16th Legends Lunch featuring none other than Australia's very own 'Lambassador', Sam Kekovich.

Lambassador Sam Kekovich will be one of the great speakers at Bonville Golf Resort's Legends Lunch on Friday.

The celebrity spokesperson and former Australian rules footballer will head up a guest list which will also feature legendary Australian swimming coach Denis Cotterell, Bonville legend and ex-Wallaby captain John Eales as well as a surprise guest.

The annual flagship event also attracts a strong contingent of both past and present Australian Olympic water polo players and has grown to become one of the Coffs Coast's most formidable celebrity and corporate events.

Bonville's executive chef Darren Ryan will serve a menu featuring three courses as well as matched wines thanks to St Hallett and beer thanks to Lion.

A limited amount of tickets are still available for the event. Businesses can book a table of 10 and individuals are also welcome to attend. Contact Bonville Golf Resort on 66534002 to reserve a seat.

