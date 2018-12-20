Sure bet: Alfie's genius makes him number one

POPULAR, cheeky but above all fiercely proud of his Ipswich upbringing, Allan "Alfie'' Langer deserves to be number one.

Given he loves a punt, Alfie was a sure bet to top any sporting list in our sports-mad city.

He was even chosen for a statue in his honour at Suncorp Stadium.

Who doesn't know who Alfie is and who can forget his wonderful deeds for the Ipswich Jets, Brisbane Broncos, Queensland Maroons and Australia where the creative halfback destroyed many opposing teams.

And who can forget the remarkable State of Origin comeback he made in July 2001?

Langer returned unexpectedly from England to lead Queensland to one of the state's greatest State of Origin victories, thrashing NSW 40-14 in Sydney. That secured Queensland the series in the third and deciding game.

Alfie's astonishing success in that match came two years after he quit rugby league in Australia and 14 years after his Origin debut.

Yet the "Little General'' still had his midas touch, showing one month before his 35th birthday that he could deliver what he had done for much of his illustrious career.

Alfie was playing Super League with Warrington when called upon to produce another stroke of Ipswich-bred genius.

His incredible career for the Broncos, Queensland and Australia will ensure he is long remembered as Ipswich's greatest export of the past three decades.

Ipswich rugby league brothers Kerrod (left) and Kevin Walters created history representing Australia together.

As a member of the famous "Ipswich Connection'', Alfie is fittingly joined in the top 10 by Walters' brothers Kerrod and Kevin.

The trio's success has been showcased around the football world and celebrated through civic parades in Ipswich.

Ipswich's top 30 greatest from the past 30 years.

My top 10 is rich in elite quality and diversity.

International allrounders Peter Vogler, Tammy Cole and Deb Acason (nee Lovely) also deserve their high rankings for their amazing successes while living in Ipswich.

Cricketer Shane Watson is another Ipswich-bred world-renowned sportsman up with the best produced in our city.

While he's based in Sydney these days, Watto still has strong Ipswich ties through his family.

"I'm just so lucky that I had the opportunity to grow up in Ipswich,'' he said when he received the Keys to the City in 2011.

"It's a place where any young kid can achieve their dreams.''

