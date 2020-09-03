Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Ballina courthouse.
The Ballina courthouse. Rodney Stevens
News

Man from 'well-known family' applies for suppression order

Jessica Lamb
3rd Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BALLINA man unsuccessfully tried to have his case kept from the press.

Anthony Christopher Macreadie appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink on remand from Clarence Correctional Centre on Monday.

The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to observing a person in a private act without consent and armed with intent to commit indictable offence.

Defence solicitor Tenika Vakauta applied to have the case suppressed on the grounds it would cause distress or embarrassment to a defendant in criminal proceedings involving an offence of a sexual nature.

She said her client was from a "well-known family" and had two children in the area.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said the non-publication application law had the condition of proving "exceptional circumstance".

Mr Dunlevy ruled Mr Macreadie's case did not have any circumstances which would cause the level of distress or embarrassment to go beyond the normal range in this situation.

A police brief of evidence for Mr Macreadie's case is due to be served on or before September 8.

He has other matters returning to court in Ballina on September 23.

These matters will return to Ballina Local Court on October 14.

ballina sexual offence twdcourt twdnews tweed tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Singh supports Gulaptis’ koala crossbench threat ‘100%’

        Premium Content Singh supports Gulaptis’ koala crossbench threat ‘100%’

        Politics Battle lines drawn as Nats put up united front in opposition to proposed koala...

        Early risers earn program some extra cash

        Premium Content Early risers earn program some extra cash

        Community Grassroots initiative the focus of Minister’s attention in Coffs Harbour

        Major salon retailer says Coffs is 'key' to its growth

        Premium Content Major salon retailer says Coffs is 'key' to its growth

        Business A major retailer has identified Coffs Harbour as a ‘key location’ in its growth...