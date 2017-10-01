23°
Supporting women this International Coffee Day

Celebrate and support women in coffee.
Jasmine Minhas
by

TODAY is International Coffee Day, a day to sit back with your mug and appreciate the people who work hard to bring our coffee beans into our homes, cafes and shops.

Alongside baristas from around the world, Bellingen barista Amelia Franklin said today is the perfect opportunity to ask the staff at your usual coffee shop: "where does my coffee come from?”

Amelia is the President of the Australian Chapter of the International Women's Coffee Alliance, which aims to support women in coffee-producing countries to achieve sustainable lives.

According to the Alliance, around 500 million people throughout the world are dependent on the coffee industry for their livelihoods, including 25 million coffee farmers who "receive only a small percentage of the actual price of the coffee sold to the consumer”.

The Alliance also state a majority of coffee farmers are women.

"Gender equality is important not only in coffee but in our daily lives,” Ms Franklin said.

"All the coffee we're drinking is primarily grown and harvested by women who receive very little pay.

"It is important for women in the industry to be involved in creating gender equality, and ensure all farmers are treated properly.”

The Alliance, open to both men and women, advocates to reduce the barriers women in coffee-producing countries face by providing access to resources while creating a forum in which to connect with other women throughout the coffee chain.

At this stage, the Australian Chapter of the Alliance are seeking to expand their membership base. To find out more visit: https://www.facebook.com/iwcaaustralia/.

