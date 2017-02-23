Supporting sick kids

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: About 80 people participated in the Swish for a Wish fundraiser paddle at Red Rock.

FOR the past three years the community has been involved in helping to raise awareness and funds for seriously ill children.

Last weekend marked the third Swish for a Wish charity event at Red Rock.

Originally organised to support 14-year-old Riley Saban who has Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy, he is now helping fundraise for other children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Riley's parents rigged up a special board allowing him to fully participate by being on the board.

"His parents are the most amazing people,” said Janet Mayes from Swish for a Wish.

The grey clouds on the overcast day and light sprinkling in the morning might have put some people off but more than 80 people from the Red Rock area participated and helped to raise $1,130 to go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

People attending paddled from Red Rock boat ramp to Jew Fish point where they cooled off with a swim before paddling back.

Paddlers were rewarded from their paddle with a sausage sizzle.

"The atmosphere was amazing, it was the best one yet,” said Ms Mayes.

"More than raising money, it's about the community joining in with Riley and supporting the cause”.

Special thanks go to the community for participating and the business owners who donated the use of paddle boards and ski's.

If you missed out this year, you can always join in again next year.