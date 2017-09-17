Supporting locals affected by cancer

Her father's battle with cancer inspired Coffs Harbour's Jennifer Simpson to volunteer and help other locals braving a cancer battle.

AFTER caring for her father who passed away from cancer, Coffs Harbour's Jennifer Simpson, was motivated to volunteer at Cancer Council NSW in order to support those affected by cancer in Northern NSW.

Jennifer volunteers at the Cancer Council Information Service at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute, offering cancer patients and carers information on cancer and a range of support services available.

Until she started volunteering for Cancer Council NSW, Jennifer said she had no idea about the breadth of information and support services the organisation offered.

"Cancer Council NSW offers a lot of services, from counselling to financial support, transport and accommodation, to printed information and helpful online resources,” Jennifer said.

"I see my role as a Cancer Council volunteer as the mortar between the bricks. I am there to make sure people feel comfortable during treatment - I listen to them, provide easy-to-understand information, and assist with any questions they may have.

As a Cancer Council Information Service volunteer, Jennifer finds out exactly what locals affected by cancer need and points them towards the Cancer Council NSW practical support services available in the region.

"To be able to alleviate someone's suffering for a few hours when they come in to have their chemotherapy or a blood transfusion, it's just precious," continued Mrs Simpson.

To find out more about local services in your area, call Cancer Council's 13 11 20 Information and Support Service