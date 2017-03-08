Support the new face lift

A MAKEOVER is on the list but needs your help to raise funds.

The auxiliary of the Woolgoolga and District Retirement Village will be holding a street stall to raise funds to assist with the makeover of the entrance foyer and courtyard at the village.

Over the years since the village was established, volunteers have put in numerous hours raising funds to make it assist in making the environment for the residents at the home more comfortable and welcoming.

In conjunction with CEO Sasha Andrews, the auxiliary have decided to work towards fixing up entrance.

The street stall will be held on Friday, March 17 between 9am and noon.

It will be held outside the chemist in Beach St and seeling plants, james, cakes, handmade and sewn items.