Support ICU patients

TRADIES AND LADIES: Richard Hinton, Alan Johnson, Ian Bamford, Mitch Touzel, Peter Hill, Craig Spencer, and Twain Voglsinger from the Hoey Moey.

TRADIES AND LADIES: Richard Hinton, Alan Johnson, Ian Bamford, Mitch Touzel, Peter Hill, Craig Spencer, and Twain Voglsinger from the Hoey Moey. Trevor Veale

YOU could help patients in the intensive care unit by coming along to a fundraiser aimed at securing a vital piece of medical equipment.

Next weekend, the Pink Silks Trust is holding its third annual Ladies and Tradies fundraiser night at the Hoey Moey.

The focus of the fundraiser this year is to buy a Prismaflex unit valued at $60,000 for the local ICU.

This piece of equipment pumps blood from the patient through a patient's circulatory system and is designed to mimic the body's kidney function.

The Coffs Harbour Health Campus currently has two of the units but with an increase of four beds by Christmas, the extra unit will be a crucial addition.

Ladies and Tradies is a night for men and women to come along, enjoy live music, finger food and three free drinks for the ticket price of $40

each.

For more information or to donate to the cause, email info@pinksilks.com.au