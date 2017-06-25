21°
Support for the terminally ill

25th Jun 2017 1:00 PM

THE next four years will have major benefits for the "I Care for Palliative Care" campaign after a recent announcement of additional funding by the State Government.

With $100 million investment over four years, the campaign run by Cancer Council will be able to make a bigger difference in people's lives as they care and support people suffering terminal illness and their families across NSW.

Brenna Smith, Community Engagement Manager at Cancer Council NSW said this was an excellent step forward as funding for palliative care in NSW is so desperately needed.

"When someone has a terminal illness, they deserve the best possible care and support, whenever and wherever it's needed.

"One of our priorities in the Cancer Council NSW I Care for Palliative Care campaign is to ensure culturally appropriate palliative care for Aboriginal people.

"We look forward to discussing with Government how this package of initiatives will address the needs of Aboriginal people and families in Coffs Coast region palliative care.

"For years, CanAct community volunteers, Push for Palliative campaign leaders and Cancer Council staff have kept the need for more palliative care in the hearts and minds of our politicians, and this response shows they have listened," said Ms Smith.

For more information on influencing and change from politicians, visit canact.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate
Strap in for seatbelt bonanza on school buses

A BURNING issue that Coffs Harbour member Andrew Fraser has been passionate about for many years is heading towards a quicker resolution.

A Super Tonic to start the day

The Brett Bellamy trained Super Tonic races away to win the opening race of the day at Coffs Harbour after jockey Raymond Spokes found a great lane using the inside cutaway.

Coffs trainer rates today's first start winner Super Tonic highly.

State crown for the Woods

Emerald Beach rising star Tom Woods claimed the state under-16s crown at the NSW Longboard Titles being held at Bonny Hills.

Young Emerald Beach gun wins state longboard title.

Challenge on again for schools

Large numbers of Orara High School students participated in the Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge as part of last year's Coffs Harbour Running Festival and the early signs are there'll be more of them this year.

2017 Coffs Harbour Running Festival to be held on September 3.

Divisive town overhaul opens both sides of argument

NATURALLY, with any proposed change comes some opposition and the Draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan has proved to be no exception.

Call to action on livestock producers

LET'S TALK: There have been a number of changes in how Bovine Johne's Disease will be managed nationally.

New national Bovine Johne's Disease plan

What's on across the Coffs Coast

Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Haven't made plans for the weekend yet? Here's some inspiration.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

Prince Harry reveals he wanted to leave the royal family

PRINCE Harry has revealed he “wanted out” as a Royal — and instead just wanted to lead an ordinary life.

Talk show host’s phone call takes heartbreaking turn

Rita wanted to stay on the line — so Byrne let her speak.

Anything can happen on live TV

Why streaming movies will cost more from July 1

Australians can expect to pay more for streaming services such as Netflix when the new taxes kick in.

The new taxes from July 1 won’t hurt the MPs’ big pay rise

What's on the small screen this week

Ryan Shelton in a scene from True Story with Hamish & Andy.

HAMISH and Andy hear another funny story and Cleverman returns.

Digging down to find Clare

Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, who got her big break on the US TV series Nashville, is touring Australia with her solo album.

After five years on Nashville it’s time to tell her own stories.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Potential plus!...

170 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $349,000 ...

Private 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in sought after location. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with original kitchen and bathroom. Large rear deck with lovely...

&quot;Kasuari&quot; fronting Beach Reserve...

Villa 69 Aanuka Beach Resort, Firman Drive, Coffs Harbour...

House 3 3 3 $699,000

"Kasuari" This beachfront beach house is located within Aanuka Beach Resort on the beautiful Coffs Coast. "Kasuari" represents an amazing investment opportunity...

Sawtell Gardens

45 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $439,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

Stunning Ocean and Island Views

2 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land Beachside location and stunning views this 757m2 elevated parcel of land is ... $535,000

Beachside location and stunning views this 757m2 elevated parcel of land is situated perfectly in the prestigious Sapphire Beachfront Estate, surrounded by the...

An Address to Impress!

13 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $625,000

With nearly 40 years of happy memories, the owners will miss this great neighbourhood and being able to stroll to the neighbourhood shops, Private Hospital or...

It&#39;s High, It&quot;s Huge, It&#39;s Handsome and has Views to Everywhere!

1878 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $870,000 ...

Exceptionally well built by a family of builders for their sister, this home is massive! Originally built as three bedrooms, there is an abundance of living space...

At The Top End of Town

18 South Street, Bellingen 2454

House 5 2 1 Auction 8th July...

A great place to live or it has massive investment potential. Could be 5 bedroom Home or an income from two dwellings of 3 bedroom +2 bedroom. Plus Council have...

Location Plus Convenience

2/17 Plantation Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $369,000

A rare opportunity, for you to purchase a villa within walking distance to the CBD. This is a chance to downsize without compromise. The properties many features...

Beachside Townhouse With Views!

2/17 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $425,000

This home has plenty to offer, location and the views just to name a couple, the property is only a 5 minute walk to the beach and offers ocean and jetty...

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Property prices looking up in Coffs

Properties are being snapped up in the scenic Coffs Harbour area.

Boambee the top performing suburb for house price gains

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

