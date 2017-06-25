Support for the terminally ill

THE next four years will have major benefits for the "I Care for Palliative Care" campaign after a recent announcement of additional funding by the State Government.

With $100 million investment over four years, the campaign run by Cancer Council will be able to make a bigger difference in people's lives as they care and support people suffering terminal illness and their families across NSW.

Brenna Smith, Community Engagement Manager at Cancer Council NSW said this was an excellent step forward as funding for palliative care in NSW is so desperately needed.

"When someone has a terminal illness, they deserve the best possible care and support, whenever and wherever it's needed.

"One of our priorities in the Cancer Council NSW I Care for Palliative Care campaign is to ensure culturally appropriate palliative care for Aboriginal people.

"We look forward to discussing with Government how this package of initiatives will address the needs of Aboriginal people and families in Coffs Coast region palliative care.

"For years, CanAct community volunteers, Push for Palliative campaign leaders and Cancer Council staff have kept the need for more palliative care in the hearts and minds of our politicians, and this response shows they have listened," said Ms Smith.

For more information on influencing and change from politicians, visit canact.com.au