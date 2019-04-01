Support for survivors

Bowraville resident Christina Brownhill attended an ENRICHing Survivorship program in November last year.

CANCER survivors in the Coffs Harbour area have the opportunity to improve their lifestyle habits thanks to ENRICHing Survivorship, a tailored exercise and nutrition program run by Cancer Council, starting Friday, May 10 in Coffs Harbour.

ENRICHing Survivorship is a free group-based program comprised of eight, two-hour, face-to-face, weekly sessions.

It provides cancer survivors with a range of nutrition information, involvement in physical activity and practical information and discussion about adjusting to life following cancer treatment.

The program also includes a yoga and mindfulness session to enable participants to explore mindfulness and relaxation techniques which may help to reduce stress and anxiety.

Bowraville resident Christina Brownhill attended an ENRICHing Survivorship program in November last year and said she would encourage locals to register to help keep exercise, nutrition and mindfulness top of mind.

"It was a terrific program," Ms Brownhill said.

"The exercise and nutrition components were great, it really motivated me to keep moving.

"I found the facilitators were very knowledgeable and supportive.

"I valued the opportunity to meet other people who had gone through similar cancer experiences, to

hear their stories and experiences."

Cancer Council's Coffs Harbour community programs co-ordinator Louise Jeffs said: "With cancer survival on the rise, lifestyle programs like ENRICHing Survivorship are an efficient and effective way to support behaviour change which is vital to improving the long-term health of those affected by cancer."

"We encourage all cancer survivors from the Coffs Harbour area to join the ENRICHing Survivorship program to help them move towards, and maintain, a healthier lifestyle.

"This inevitably reduces their risk of cancer recurrence, and improves overall survival."

Cancer survivors are encouraged to bring their carers, partners and family members.