Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
News

Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

by Chris Clarke
5th Feb 2020 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER spat in the face of a corrections officer during an incident at Capricornia Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A prisoner was attending the health centre when he became agitated and spat in the male officer's face, Queensland Corrective Services said.

QCS said the prisoner was restrained without further incident and was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer was assessed by staff at the health centre and was then referred to hospital for further treatment," a QCS statement read.

"The centre management is providing support to the officer, his family and his colleagues."

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges," QCS' statement read.

attack capricornia correctional centre crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A championship of racing headed to the Coffs track

        premium_icon A championship of racing headed to the Coffs track

        Sport Coffs Harbour racing officials are hoping locals will embrace the club’s first Country Championships phenomenon on Saturday February 15.

        Drought breaking rain building over the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Drought breaking rain building over the Coffs Coast

        Weather A huge week of rain is forecast for the Coffs Coast.

        Nats leader saved from noisy neighbour Barnaby

        premium_icon Nats leader saved from noisy neighbour Barnaby

        Politics Kevin Hogan keeps it short after Barnaby Joyce’s grab for power

        DA court battle drags on as koala inquiry comes to Coffs

        premium_icon DA court battle drags on as koala inquiry comes to Coffs

        News A healthy koala snapped napping in a tree by a local photographer was a timely...