Support for palliative care patients in memory of Deb Barrie

LOVING LEGACY: Jim Barrie and Lorraine Hemsworth present a donation in memory of Deborah Barrie to Macksville's Palliative Care Clinical Nurse Consultant Dianne Green and Palliative Care Counsellor Melissa Hilson.

LOVING LEGACY: Jim Barrie and Lorraine Hemsworth present a donation in memory of Deborah Barrie to Macksville's Palliative Care Clinical Nurse Consultant Dianne Green and Palliative Care Counsellor Melissa Hilson.

DEBORAH Barrie was a proud Nambucca Heads resident - a wife, daughter, sister and a fighter.

The 59-year-old would have celebrated her 31st wedding anniversary on February 14, the day her husband Jim and sister Lorraine Hemsworth returned to Macksville Health Campus to present a donation in Deb's memory to the Palliative Care Service.

Mrs Barrie, who worked at Autumn Lodge for the past 11 years, passed away last month, cared for around the clock by the staff of Macksville Hospital and supported by the Palliative Care Team.

Mr Barrie said his wife was a remarkable woman, always smiling and always thinking of others.

"Deb and I spoke about what she wanted when we found out her cancer was terminal,” Mr Barrie said.

"She was always thinking of others, and wanted to make a difference for those who need the service now and into the future.

"Deb was never angry, not even about her cancer. She just wanted to make a difference.

"We are grateful for the care Deb received at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute at Coffs Harbour and at Macksville hospital. Everyone we dealt with was wonderful. She was surrounded by friendly faces - people she knew or had worked with.

"It was a shock to everyone when we learned the cancer had spread, but I can't speak more highly of the nurses and doctors, and the palliative care team. I'm still getting calls from some of them; just checking on how I'm coping.

"We want to thank Deb's family and friends who made the donation possible by supporting Deb's wishes at her service,” Mr Barrie said.

Deb's family presented Palliative Care Clinical Nurse Consultant Dianne Green with $1300 which will go towards palliative care equipment.

"The generosity of the Barrie Family ensures we can continue to provide the practical support that our patients need,” Ms Green said.

"It's a gift that is not only appreciated by the staff, but by patients, their families and loved ones.”