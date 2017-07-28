23°
News

Support for new surf live saving club barrels in

Keagan Elder
| 28th Jul 2017 9:30 AM
NEW SITE: A development application for the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club to be built nearer Carrington St, by the old Marine Rescue building, was approved at Thursday's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.
NEW SITE: A development application for the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club to be built nearer Carrington St, by the old Marine Rescue building, was approved at Thursday's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A WELL argued case by Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club president Les Pepper helped cement the approval of a development application for a new club.

Mr Pepper rounded off the public addresses at last night's council meeting, highlighting the current club was on "borrowed time” and a delay in the approval could cost future funding through hindering grants.

He argued the new club, to be located closer to Carrington St, would save time in the event of an emergency.

"As it is at the moment, we have to rent a shed to store some of our vehicles,” Mr Pepper said.

"We've designed this building now to accommodate the surf club and its rescue gear for at least 50 years.”

But counter arguments by those against the new club location suggested it would lead to the loss of car parking facilities, particularly for boat trailers and the relocation of fish cleaning facilities.

Cr John Arkan, the only councillor to vote against the DA, argued there had been a lack of consultation with other stakeholders using the reserve near the Marine Rescue building.

The council's general manager Steve McGrath said it was not required to consult with stakeholders, but rather adjacent landholders, which he said had been consulted.

After more than an hour of discussion, councillors and the packed-out gallery started to get frustrated at the circling arguments but eventually the motion got up 7-1.

Two supplementary motions were added to support the original motion.

Mayor Denise Knight added that should Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser secure funds within three weeks to enable an alternate solution to the location of the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club and Café, any fees associated with any Section 96 modifications for the club would be waived.

But these modifications would be up to the planners' digression.

Cr Jan Strom added another supplementary motion to reassure consultation with the Woolgoolga Deep Sea Fishing Club, North Coast Disabled Surfer Association and Solitary Island Surf School.

These were unanimously voted to being put to the meeting.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour city council denise knight development application jan strom john arkan steve mcgrath woolgoolga woolgoolga surf life saving club

Is there a doctor in the valley?

Is there a doctor in the valley?

LONG-TIME locals say it's been about 20 years since there's been a doctor in the valley.

Run in for early bird specials

NEVER TOO OLD: 81-year-old Tom Hulbert crosses the line in last year's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival 10km event.

Reduced entry prices for Running Festival end on Monday.

Latvala chases Makinen's home record

FINNISH LINE: Jari-Matti Latvala tips his Toyota Yaris into a snowy bend during the Rally Sweden earlier in the WRC season.

Jari-Matti Latvala looks to match Tommi Makinen's record

Man known to frequent Coffs wanted by police

WANTED MAN: Leonard Hoskins, 35, known to frequent Coffs Harbour is wanted by police.

Man known to frequent Coffs Harbour wanted by police

Local Partners

Pulse is rising for Jesse on organ donation list

At the age of 18 Jesse Vincent should be in his prime, but he is instead staring at the end of his life unless he receives a heart transplant.

Join a community club

FUN AND FIT: Keep fit during winter at one of the many community sporting groups.

Get involved in your community through a host of great groups

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves and alliances.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

The Block's family home rescue mission

Scott Cam hosts the TV series The Block.

Reno show's new concept proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Affordable Beachside Home, Backing onto Reserve

23 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 1 2 $499,000

This beachside family home is just 250m easy walk to the beach. North facing with 3 bedrooms and great yard, it just might be your last chance to secure a position...

Your Very Own Beachside Resort

19 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $899,000

This sophisticated beach-side retreat combines pure luxury and premier resort style living in one magnificent package. Positioned perfectly to capture superb ocean...

Idyllic family residence...

38 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $565,000

Showcasing generous proportions, an effortless open plan flow and superior finishes, this impeccable home is a superb family offering in a quiet Coffs Harbour...

Private and tranquil, a rare find in Moonee Beach...

39 Palm Grove Place, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 4 $749,000

Absolutely one of the rarest finds in Moonee Beach, from your very own rainforest to the beautiful lush gardens, loads of space, and guest studio. Driving in, you...

&quot;Kasuari&quot; fronting Beach Reserve...

Villa 69 Aanuka Beach Resort, Firman Drive, Coffs Harbour...

House 3 3 3 $699,000

"Kasuari" This beachfront beach house is located within Aanuka Beach Resort on the beautiful Coffs Coast. "Kasuari" represents an amazing investment opportunity...

Sensational Residence, Ocean Views &amp; Beach Lifestyle...

83/8 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 3 2 $750,000

With sensational views across the ocean to Split Solitary and South Solitary Islands, 180 metres to the beach and close proximity to Coffs Harbour, you must put...

Could this be Korora&#39;s best buy?...

3 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 1 2 $439,000

Sitting on a corner block in the sought after leafy location of Korora you will find this solid brick and tile home. You will be within walking distance to...

Rare as Hen&#39;s Teeth

10 Kintorie Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 2 $429,000

Positioned in a well-established family neighbourhood, this 3 bedroom home sits on a large block with a level rear yard. Larger than expected rooms, plus a...

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $569,000

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

One for the Portfolio

1/100 West Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $280,000

Overlooking a leafy reserve across the road, the unit is located within walking distance to schools and sporting facilities and only 3 minutes' drive to major...

An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Holiday home crackdown

HOLIDAY: Short-term holiday letting is being scrutinised by the state government.

A holiday life-saver for some, neighbourhood headache for others