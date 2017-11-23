Support for isolated farmers

RECOGNISING an urgent, ongoing need to help Australians in rural areas, leading animal health company Zoetis raised $100,000 for beyondblue to support the mental health of regional Australians.

Zoetis raised the money by donating $5 from each sale of its cattle, sheep, pig, poultry and goat vaccines and drenches.

"The rate of suicide in rural areas is about 50 per cent higher than in major cities and we wanted to make a tangible difference to this disturbing figure,” said Lance Williams, Zoetis general manager.

Beyondblue CEO Georgie Harman said "rural Australians are at greater risk of mental health conditions, self-harm and suicide due to a range of circumstances that are specific to remote areas.”

"They experience greater vulnerability to weather events and economic change, isolation and loneliness, social stigma and stoicism, and reduced access to support services.

"The generous and ongoing support from Zoetis allows beyondblue to provide these communities with services and supports to protect their mental health when they need it.

"This donation from Zoetis means we can respond to nearly 3000 contacts to our 24/7 Support Service.

Visit beyoneblue.org.au