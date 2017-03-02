Support for heritage site Gondwana Rainforests

The grants aim to support community engagement and awareness raising activities that promote places on Australia's National Heritage List.

COMMUNITY groups across the Northern Rivers and Coffs Coast are being encouraged to apply for grants of between $2,500 and $10,000 through the Coalition's Community Heritage and Icons Grants program.

The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia are currently the only national heritage listed site in the area.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan says the $1.4 million commitment will provide opportunities for community groups to promote the heritage values amd stories of places recognised on the heritage list.

"Our heritage contributes to our sense of place, community and personal wellbeing, it informs us about where we have come from and who we are, and is fundamental to our national identity," he said.

Some sites on the list are not well known, and the program is designed to help people understand the importance of these places.

Activities available for support through the program include the development of signage, brochures, pamphlets, web content, smart phone applications, virtual tours, and interpretive heritage trails and walks.

Applications for funding are open until March 23. The application form is available here.