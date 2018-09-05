Support for 10 cent milk levy

THE hot topic of a milk levy to help dairy farmers has received further support with Agricultural Minister and a Federal Member getting behind the movement.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has today welcomed the Agricultural Minister David Littleproud's decision to look at introducing a temporary milk levy to assist the nation's dairy farmers.

Minister Littleproud said if retailers support a 10 cent levy on each litre of milk then they would look at ways of introducing it as a temporary measure.

Mr Hogan said the levy would be welcomed by local dairy farmers.

"This is a good temporary measure that will assist many of our local dairy farmers," he said.

"Some of our dairy farmers are being paid less than the cost of production. This is unsustainable.

"The levy is no silver bullet, but it will give local dairy farmers financial relief as they come together as an industry to develop a united position in a response to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission report and on a mandatory Code of Conduct.

"It is important that the industry tells the Government what we can do to help them, rather than politicians and bureaucrats in Canberra telling farmers how to farm.

"I am also pleased that the Minister is discussing the issue with big supermarkets, including Woolworths."