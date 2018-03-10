Support available to celebrate 2018 NAIDOC Week

WELCOMING COMMITTEE: The Robinson brothers, Troy and Reuben, are charming hosts each year in NAIDOC Week.

WELCOMING COMMITTEE: The Robinson brothers, Troy and Reuben, are charming hosts each year in NAIDOC Week. Rob Wright

JULY will arrive before we know it bringing the Coffs Coast it's share of celebrations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture during NAIDOC Week.

To make sure this year is extra special, eligible organisations may now apply for grants to support key events.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said grants of up to $3,000 are available to grass roots organisations.

"NAIDOC Week is a unique opportunity for Coffs Coast residents to come together and recognise the culture, history and achievements of our First Australians and their contributions to this country,” he said.

"I encourage local organisations to apply for grant funding to host events during NAIDOC Week that celebrate the important place Aboriginal people play in our community.”

NAIDOC Week will be held during July 8-15 and grant applications close on Friday, April 20.

To apply go to www.aboriginalaffairs.nsw.gov.au/grants/naidoc-week-grants