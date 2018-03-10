Menu
Login
WELCOMING COMMITTEE: The Robinson brothers, Troy and Reuben, are charming hosts each year in NAIDOC Week.
WELCOMING COMMITTEE: The Robinson brothers, Troy and Reuben, are charming hosts each year in NAIDOC Week. Rob Wright
News

Support available to celebrate 2018 NAIDOC Week

Greg White
by
10th Mar 2018 10:00 AM

JULY will arrive before we know it bringing the Coffs Coast it's share of celebrations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture during NAIDOC Week.

To make sure this year is extra special, eligible organisations may now apply for grants to support key events.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said grants of up to $3,000 are available to grass roots organisations.

"NAIDOC Week is a unique opportunity for Coffs Coast residents to come together and recognise the culture, history and achievements of our First Australians and their contributions to this country,” he said.

"I encourage local organisations to apply for grant funding to host events during NAIDOC Week that celebrate the important place Aboriginal people play in our community.”

NAIDOC Week will be held during July 8-15 and grant applications close on Friday, April 20.

To apply go to www.aboriginalaffairs.nsw.gov.au/grants/naidoc-week-grants　

aboriginal and torres strait islander culture first australians cultural events in coffs harbour member for coffs harbour andrew fraser naidoc week 2018
Coffs Coast Advocate
Years more major sport promised for Coffs Harbour

Years more major sport promised for Coffs Harbour

Sport COFFS Harbour has locked in another major sporting event for the next four years.

  • 10th Mar 2018 5:30 PM
Dorrigo seniors develop their sense of creativity

Dorrigo seniors develop their sense of creativity

News Seniors create attractive mural at Dorrigo's Heritage House

Treeo owners branching out

Treeo owners branching out

News Popular cafe owners set to add a new flavour to foodie village.

Local Partners