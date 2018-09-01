Support appreciated

HAY RUN: Marty Phillips wants to take another truckload of hay out to Bendemeer. Donations are still being accepted at the Coffs Hotel.

HAY RUN: Marty Phillips wants to take another truckload of hay out to Bendemeer. Donations are still being accepted at the Coffs Hotel. Trevor Veale

THAT $5 note in your pocket might not seem like much, but to the drought-stricken farmers - and their livestock suffering from a lack of roughage - it means the world.

The generosity of the Coffs Harbour community and Marty from The Coffs Hotel has not gone unappreciated from locals in the small farming town of Bendemeer after two truckloads of hay were delivered earlier this month.

An anonymous letter was sent to The Coffs Hotel from Bendemeer thanking the community for helping the small town out in a time of need.

"We are all so aware of how bad the drought is affecting so many of us in the New South Wales region, but there is little awareness around how much of an impact the $5 you put in a bucket at a local pub actually makes,” the letter read.

"Not only will this feed so many hungry mouths, it will give us all a little more faith that we're not alone in these tough times and that the tiniest contributions from so many lovely people makes all the difference.”

The letter continued, thanking Marty, the truck drivers and everyone who donated.

"A massive thank you to Marty from The Coffs for organising these well-needed bales to the farmers who are struggling in our area.

"We would also like to thank all the generous donations made by the numerous people in the Coffs Harbour area that have made this mission possible, as well as the amazing truckies from Coffs City Cranes and LFR & TA Cartage Contractors.

"There are no words to describe just how grateful we are, it sure will go a long way.”

While unloading bales during the drop-off in Bendemeer, Marty Phillips from the Coffs Hotel was invited to go to a property to meet a farmer who was doing it tough.

Taking along two bales of hay, he went out to meet the 85-year-old man who had recently been released from hospital after breaking eight ribs.

In desperate times, when the feed is scarce, farmers cut down branches and feed them to their stock. But a fall left this farmer with serious complications.

"The property was pretty sandy and the sheep came around when we arrived with the hay,” Marty said.

"We met him and he had a big smile on his face. At this point I thought it was well worthwhile and we were getting to the people that really needed help.”

A third trip with a truckload of hay and busload of people to help is being planned.

Hay bales are still for sale for $100 or $30 at The Coffs Hotel, ready for the next delivery, which will also include blueberries and bananas to let the farmers have a taste of Coffs Harbour.