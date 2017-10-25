Support a winner for Aussie stars

THE home crowd support the Australian women's cricket team received from Coffs Harbour's cricket fans last summer is a big reason behind the players being back this week.

Southern Stars all-rounder Ellyse Perry said the team has fond memories of the two One Day Internationals played against South Africa 11 months ago.

"We really enjoyed playing those couple of games against South Africa last year and probably a big reason why we're back again this year is because of how great an experience it was,” Perry said.

"The ground is a really great ground to play at in terms of the quality of the pitch and the outfield so I think all of the girls are really excited to head back to Coffs and I think it provides a really great backdrop to what will be a couple of really tough ODIs.”

If the first One Day International played on Sunday is any guide, those who get to the C.ex Coffs International Stadium this week are sure to be entertained.

Perry said the Australian team is under no illusions that a series-opening win is a pointer to the home side holding a definite upper hand in the Women's Ashes.

"We've got such a great rivalry with them and the teams are so evenly matched and both of us have a few points to prove,” she said.

"I think that's making it an especially closely fought series.

"For us it will keep us on our toes the whole time and everyone's really aware that you're going to have to play cricket of a really high level if we're going to be successful.

"It can't just be in patches either, it's got to be all of the time.”

One thing that stood out from both teams at Allan Border Field and will no doubt come to the fore again in the Coffs Harbour clashes is the fighting spirit of both teams.

The Australians restricted England in the final overs, while the visitors kept taking wickets at vital stages to stay in the contest and take it down to the wire.

Perry, who turns 27 next week, said that fight means England must always be respected.

"Even though we were probably the dominant side on the day, it wasn't a walkover because they kept coming back at us,” she said.

