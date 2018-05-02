Avicii’s tragic cause of death

Avicii died at the age of just 28. Avicii's family say he 'struggled with life'

WARNING: CONFRONTING CONTENT

SUPERSTAR DJ Avicii reportedly died due to massive blood loss from a self-inflicted wound, it has been claimed.

The Swedish musician, who real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead at the age of just 28 in the city of Muscat in Oman on April 20. He was reportedly staying on an estate owned by the country's royal family.

Entertainment website TMZ reports that the DJ died from a self-inflicted wound.

Swedish DJ, remixer and producer Avicii had battled health problems for years.

The site reports that it is quoting "sources privy to specific information about Avicii's death".

Tragically, the Stockholm-born Avicii had been battling ill health for years.

He announced in 2016 that he would no longer perform live, following years of health problems caused by stress and alcohol abuse, as well as severe anxiety.

The star’s family says “he couldn’t go on”.

At the age of 21 he was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis, due in part to excessive drinking.

In 2014, he was forced to have his gallbladder and appendix removed.

The superstar made millions during his career but famously said he didn't need that much money.

The Swedish star was found dead in Oman at the age of 28.

His devastated family confirmed last week in a poignant statement that he had left a suicide note and revealed that "he couldn't go on".

The statement, translated from Swedish, read: "Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

The talented star was battling alcohol abuse.

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music.

"He truly battled thoughts about meaning, life, happiness.

"Now, he could not go on any more. He wanted peace.

"Tim was not made for the machinery he ended up in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans, but shunned the spotlight," the statement read.

"Tim, you will forever be loved and missed. Who you were and your music will carry on the memory of you. We love you, the family."

* If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp