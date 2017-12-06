Menu
Login
News

Supermoon sinks the boat ramp pontoon

Coffs Harbour City Council plans to replace the pontoon at the boat ramp on Monday after it was damaged by king tides brought on by the recent supermoon.
Coffs Harbour City Council plans to replace the pontoon at the boat ramp on Monday after it was damaged by king tides brought on by the recent supermoon. Trevor Veale

THE pontoon at the Coffs Harbour boat ramp has fallen victim to king tides brought on by the supermoon.

A section of the floating structure, used for launching vessels and loading passengers, remains partly submerged.

Coffs Harbour City Council staff have since assessed the structure and this afternoon gave an update.

"Unfortunately a section got damaged due to the supermoon tides and swell and this caused the pontoon to break apart," a council spokesperson said.

"It's blocked off for public safety currently.

Coffs Harbour City Council plans to replace the pontoon at the boat ramp on Monday after it was damaged by king tides brought on by the recent supermoon.
Coffs Harbour City Council plans to replace the pontoon at the boat ramp on Monday after it was damaged by king tides brought on by the recent supermoon. Trevor Veale

The council said a new pontoon has been ordered and is due to arrive on Monday.

"Delivery, weather and tides permitting, it will be replaced on Monday afternoon," the spokesperson said.

A supermoon is a full or new moon that takes place when the moon is the closest to the Earth in its orbit.

That results in a larger-than-normal looking moon as seen from Earth.

With supermoons come king tides, and throughout history they have been linked to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Supermoon over Coffs Harbour
Supermoon over Coffs Harbour

Topics:  boat ramp coffs coast coffs harbour coffs harbour city council pontoon

Coffs Coast Advocate
Pacific Highway conditions to be changed

Pacific Highway conditions to be changed

TRAFFIC conditions on the Pacific Highway at Halfway Creek will be changed this Friday.

Last drinks at health facilities for sugary sippers

END DAYS: Health warnings sees the end of sugary drink sales in Mid North Coast health facilities by December 31.

End coming for sugary drink sales in local health facilities

Employer vote may see more Catholic teacher action

VOICES HEARD: Teachers from local Catholic schools hold a stop work meeting at C.ex Coffs.

Vote outcome could see Catholic teacher increase industrial action

Backpackers can pick up more jobs, other than picking

OPPORTUNITY: Costa's Sarah Willder (second from left) at an induction section with new workers who have come from Caloundra in Queensland, and countries including France and Scotland.

Berry industry offers more opportunities for backpackers

Local Partners