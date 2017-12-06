Supermoon sinks the boat ramp pontoon

Coffs Harbour City Council plans to replace the pontoon at the boat ramp on Monday after it was damaged by king tides brought on by the recent supermoon.

Coffs Harbour City Council plans to replace the pontoon at the boat ramp on Monday after it was damaged by king tides brought on by the recent supermoon. Trevor Veale

THE pontoon at the Coffs Harbour boat ramp has fallen victim to king tides brought on by the supermoon.

A section of the floating structure, used for launching vessels and loading passengers, remains partly submerged.

Coffs Harbour City Council staff have since assessed the structure and this afternoon gave an update.

"Unfortunately a section got damaged due to the supermoon tides and swell and this caused the pontoon to break apart," a council spokesperson said.

"It's blocked off for public safety currently.

The council said a new pontoon has been ordered and is due to arrive on Monday.

"Delivery, weather and tides permitting, it will be replaced on Monday afternoon," the spokesperson said.

A supermoon is a full or new moon that takes place when the moon is the closest to the Earth in its orbit.

That results in a larger-than-normal looking moon as seen from Earth.

With supermoons come king tides, and throughout history they have been linked to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.