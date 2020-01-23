Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
News

Supermarket fined for selling year-old food

by SARAH MATTHEWS
23rd Jan 2020 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN supermarket has been slapped with almost $5000 in fines for selling out-of-date food and serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

Police from the Alcohol Policing Unit earlier this month found the outlet in Darwin's northern suburbs selling food past its use-by date, some of which was dated early 2019.

Police will allege a staff member also sold alcohol to an intoxicated man.

The business was fined $4790 for breaches of its liquor licence and the Northern Territory Food Act 2004.

More Stories

Show More
food health and safety out of date retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recovery teams move in to assess bushfire damage

        premium_icon Recovery teams move in to assess bushfire damage

        News Recovery teams are moving in to assess the impact of fires on our National Parks.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 11:00 AM
        Six charged after $17-million dope crop found in hot houses

        premium_icon Six charged after $17-million dope crop found in hot houses

        News Massive crop found growing in 13 grow houses, six men charged.

        Lismore’s newest school already planning to expand

        premium_icon Lismore’s newest school already planning to expand

        Education A proposed expansion has gone on public exhibition.

        Free wi-fi trial to launch at four NSW beaches

        premium_icon Free wi-fi trial to launch at four NSW beaches

        News Service will help alert shark and surf dangers to beachgoers