19°
News

Superheroes take on charity marathon

Jasmine Minhas
| 31st May 2017 6:00 AM
SUPER WALK: Get involved in the Westpac Helicopter charity walk and dress up as your favourite super hero.
SUPER WALK: Get involved in the Westpac Helicopter charity walk and dress up as your favourite super hero. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HUNDREDS of superheroes strolling along the beach is not an everyday occurrence, but this unusual scene is set to play out on Coffs' beaches this June.

Residents are being invited take part in a marathon - while donning their favourite hero outfit.

The annual Coffs Coast Charity Walk is set to return this year after last year's event was washed out by severe east coast lows.

The walk, which aims to raise funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, will see the addition of a new 3km 'Superhero Stride'.

"We're really excited to bring the walk back this year, plus we've also added a new element for the small kids - and the big kids - to dress up in their favourite superhero outfit and take part in a smaller version of the walk,” said Westpac Rescue Helicopter Regional Marketing Manager Zeke Huish.

The Coffs Coast Charity walk begins at Moonee Beach Reserve and follows the Solitary Islands Walk through to Lower Park Beach Reserve, a distance of 14km.

Participants can enter individually or in teams of 2-20 people.

The route for the 'Superhero Stride' is from Lower Park Beach Reserve to the end of the Jetty. Kids are able to walk individually or as part of a team of 5.

All participants will have a chance to win a nine-day holiday to India with a friend.

The Coffs Coast Charity Walk and Superhero Stride will take place on Sunday, June 18.

Register at www.coastalcharitywalk.com.au. Closing date for registration in June 6.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Valium products recalled amid tampering fears

Valium products recalled amid tampering fears

TENS of thousands of packs of Valium are being recalled after blister strips of the sleeping pill and anti-anxiety drug were stolen from packs.

Jetty Foreshores to be built up on Crown land

ON MARKET: The State Government plans to make the Jetty Foreshores open to development.

NSW Government holds plans to Jetty Foreshore development

Boaters and fishers warned of dangerous surf conditions

DANGEROUS SURF: A dangerous surf conditions warning has been issued from Wooli to Ulladulla.

BOM warns of dangerous surf along NSW coast

Witchery shop closure follows a worrying trend

MOVING: One of the very few high-end fashion stores available in Coffs Harbour, Witchery, will be closing its doors in August.

One of very few high-end fashion stores closes in troubled area.

Local Partners

Superheroes take on charity marathon

HUNDREDS of superheroes strolling along the beach is not an everyday occurrence, but this unusual scene is set to play out on Coffs' beaches this June.

Jetty Foreshores to be built up on Crown land

ON MARKET: The State Government plans to make the Jetty Foreshores open to development.

NSW Government holds plans to Jetty Foreshore development

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Married at First Sight's Simon and Alene announce split in joint statement.

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

Orange Is The New Black returns for another season.

Find out what's being added to our streaming services in June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Walking distance to beach, shopping, cafes - what more do you need?...

5/34 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 2 1 $370,000

Location says it all. Beautiful three bedroom units like this are hard to find in the perfect position of a small complex of ten. Spacious open plan...

&quot;A Beautiful Family Home - Just What You Are Looking For&quot;

63 Oscar Ramsay Dr, Boambee East 2452

House 4 3 2 $579,000

Sometimes there are homes that come along that truly have that Wow factor. The moment you walk into this home you know you have found this. With beautiful full...

Affordable Woolgoolga...

20a Landrigan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 1 $359,000

Are you looking to live a short distance from the township of Woolgoolga, with its friendly cafes and restaurants? Are you a boating, beach or water sport...

Listen to the Sounds of the Surf...

2/35 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located only a short 90 metre walk to the beach at Korora Bay, this ground floor 2 bedroom unit provides a great location to own an investment property, or even...

Walk to shops and beach - just like brand new...

6/61 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 2 1 $329,000 ...

The old adage of location, location rings true with this immaculate townhouse within walking distance to beaches and major shopping centre. Beautifully renovated...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

A Rare Find

1401 Coramba Road, Megan 2453

Rural 5 3 8 $619,000

This beautiful 15.5 acres (6.27ha) of paradise set in the picturesque village of Megan has a breathtaking Camillia gateway entrance that welcomes you onto the...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Vendors Have Relocated

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $509,000

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Jetty views don't come any better than this

Property Camperdown St

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Kids will love living in this new Coffs Harbour estate

FAMILY FRIENDLY: This children's playground is the latest family-friendly feature of the Elements@Coffs estate.

Local land estate unveils newest family friendly feature

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!