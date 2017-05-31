Superheroes take on charity marathon

SUPER WALK: Get involved in the Westpac Helicopter charity walk and dress up as your favourite super hero.

HUNDREDS of superheroes strolling along the beach is not an everyday occurrence, but this unusual scene is set to play out on Coffs' beaches this June.

Residents are being invited take part in a marathon - while donning their favourite hero outfit.

The annual Coffs Coast Charity Walk is set to return this year after last year's event was washed out by severe east coast lows.

The walk, which aims to raise funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, will see the addition of a new 3km 'Superhero Stride'.

"We're really excited to bring the walk back this year, plus we've also added a new element for the small kids - and the big kids - to dress up in their favourite superhero outfit and take part in a smaller version of the walk,” said Westpac Rescue Helicopter Regional Marketing Manager Zeke Huish.

The Coffs Coast Charity walk begins at Moonee Beach Reserve and follows the Solitary Islands Walk through to Lower Park Beach Reserve, a distance of 14km.

Participants can enter individually or in teams of 2-20 people.

The route for the 'Superhero Stride' is from Lower Park Beach Reserve to the end of the Jetty. Kids are able to walk individually or as part of a team of 5.

All participants will have a chance to win a nine-day holiday to India with a friend.

The Coffs Coast Charity Walk and Superhero Stride will take place on Sunday, June 18.

Register at www.coastalcharitywalk.com.au. Closing date for registration in June 6.