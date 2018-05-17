Holdsworth: How to get it done at Winton

A MILESTONE and a comeback mission. That is what is ahead of me this weekend as the championship heads to Winton Raceway for the sixth round of the year.

On Saturday I will be out to resurrect my season by pushing my way forward through the field. On Sunday I will become just the 16th driver in the history to take part in 400 Supercars races.

It is a milestone that I will be very proud of but right now I am more interested in bouncing back after a series of shockers. And there is no better place to mount my comeback bid than Winton. It is one of my favourite race tracks and a place where I have had success, having won in 2014.

It's a little country track with similar features to a street circuit - high grip, 90 degree corners, big kerbs, and bumpy braking zones. It makes for close aggressive racing so always plenty of action.

Hopefully I can celebrate 400 in style. Here is my plan of attack.

QUALIFYING

WE need to get this right. One small mistake in car set up could put us at the back of the grid. Friday practice will be very important for my team to find our speed.

SECTOR 1

This is the most difficult sector. It starts with a bumpy braking zone coming into turn 1.You can make a pass here - but only if you are desperate. It is very difficult to get the job done without making contact with another car.

The track then snakes back out of turn two where you will graze the wall if you go wide.

It is important to get it right because a good exit sets you up for a passing opportunity into turn 3.

Turn 4 can be dangerous. It is very easy to drop a wheel while coming ito the corner before being spat out the other way. This corner has claimed plenty, including me in 2007.

SECTOR 2

WE take the sweeper at almost 180km/h. Its is an exhilarating part of the circuit that also shows you how well your car is balanced. A strong front end will mean you can tuck up under the car in-front and set yourself up for a pass into turn 7, the first of the 180 degree hairpins. We call this next area "the tits" for obvious reasons when you see an overhead shot. It's a tight section of track with 3 hairpins and little chance of passing.

SECTOR 3

TURN 10 is another passing spot. It is a 90 degree left hander which you need to get right in order to achieve a good lap time. You can also set up another passing opportunity by nailing the exit. Turn 11 is another passing spot - but only if you get enough speed coming out of 10. It is also another danger spot with bumps on the braking zone making it easy to lock up the brakes.

We finish the lap with a short 2nd gear corner before coming onto the front straight.