Superboats bypass Coffs round in 2018

Spectators won't be able to watch the offshore superboats roar around Coffs Harbour's jetty in 2018.

THE high horsepowered action of the Australian Offshore Superboat Series flying around the Jetty Harbour will not be seen in 2018.

The original proposed calendar for this year had a round slated for Coffs Harbour at the end of August but this week it was announced that the series was reduced from five rounds to three with Coffs Harbour one of the venues to miss out.

Conn Saloumidis, a throttleman for the Team SUV Simrad boat and NSW representative for the Australian Offshore Superboat Series, said it was a matter of not many superboats being available at the when this year's round in Coffs Harbour was supposed to go ahead.

He added he can understand the disappointment of the Coffs Coast people who lined the Jetty perimeter to watch the boats hit tremendous speeds.

"We're pretty disappointed ourselves,” Saloumidis said.

"The problem is that this year there's a lot of boats competing overseas. The time frames are all mixed together and the shipping to make all of the events would've been a nightmare.

"If we ran the event this year there would only be about six or seven boats. Last year we had 12 so to have only six or seven, it's not good for Coffs, it's not good for anyone.”

Saloumidis said it's not all bad news for Coffs Harbour though as the Series has every intention of returning to the Jetty next year.

"It will be bigger and better than what it would've been this year,” he said.

"We get absoultely fantastic support from Coffs Harbour City Council, the Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser, the C.ex Group, the Coffs Harbour International Marina and North Coast Cranes.

"We just didn't want to put on a bad show for you this year.

"Destination NSW is really keen to put on a terrific event next year.”