Superannuation solutions for women

Business and Professional Women Coffs Harbour are concerned about rising homelessness for women without superannuation security. Cade Mooney

INCREASINGLY more evidence is emerging of an underclass of homeless and aging women.

Many in this category are of retirement age, with little low rent accommodation available to them.

Another group we don't hear much from is the group of single women approaching retirement, who have had superannuation accounts since 1991-2, and yet struggle to earn and save enough to pay off an existing mortgage, for quite modest homes in most cases.

In this group we find women who may work in a relatively 'secure' government sector, yet are at the whim of a government which re-structures departments and redefines roles, often resulting in reduced wages and salaries. Men, too, are unable to escape this devaluation. And despite a policy of a 'family friendly work environment', many are forbidden the opportunity to work part-time.

The effect on women, who have taken time off to raise a family, and returned to part-time work, receive 17% less from the gender pay gap, is greatest in the last 10 years of work.

This is generally a time when elderly parents may require extensive care, and once again it is usually women who will sacrifice their pay, if they are 'allowed' to work part-time.

Consequently, women retire with only half of a male superannuation amount.

They are unable to retain their home upon retirement and look to downsize, but where in NSW can you do this? It is time to look at the affordable housing crisis from another perspective, to give retirees security and stability.

BPW Coffs Harbour has been looking at housing/super/retirement for the past couple of years, and is keenly interested in small, low cost homes (Tiny Houses) and cooperative housing mortgage funding (Women's Property Initiatives, Vic).

Our Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday September 12, at the Bunker Gallery will be a public forum to ask and answer questions around these problems and solutions. All are welcome, details to follow.

BPW membership is open to all. More information is available at bpw.com.au or look at our Facebook page: BPW Coffs Harbour.