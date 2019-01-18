Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY FUN: Don't miss the superhero super party at the Coffs Harbour Community Village.
FAMILY FUN: Don't miss the superhero super party at the Coffs Harbour Community Village. Contributed from Unsplash
Community

Super-sized day out

18th Jan 2019 11:15 AM

IT'S time to grab your cape and slip into your superhero outfit for a fun-filled day.

To introduce new children/youth groups and therapy services at R&R Care community village, they are hosting a superhero super party.

On Thursday, January 24 at the Community Village on Earl St, you'll find a range of fun activities for everyone to enjoy. Kids can have fun on the jumping castle, get their favourite superhero face painted on, complete an obstacle course, do arts and crafts and play water games.

A super lunch will be provided with music and a surprise bag to take home.

Families are asked to come along as staff will not be provided to care for participants.

For more information, phone 56228400 or visit rrcare.org.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Motorcycle involved in fatal crash wasn't registered

    premium_icon UPDATE: Motorcycle involved in fatal crash wasn't registered

    News A motorcyclist has died following an incident on the Pacific Highway near Woolgoolga this morning.

    Jetty Strip's new tourist potential

    premium_icon Jetty Strip's new tourist potential

    News Major developments planned for popular precinct.

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Smoke haze blows south from bushfires

    premium_icon Smoke haze blows south from bushfires

    News A very high fire danger is in place as firefighters monitor blazes

    Alleged shooter of Ibrahim's bodyguard's son faces court

    premium_icon Alleged shooter of Ibrahim's bodyguard's son faces court

    News Coffs Harbour man will face District Court in Sydney.