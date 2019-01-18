Super-sized day out

FAMILY FUN: Don't miss the superhero super party at the Coffs Harbour Community Village.

IT'S time to grab your cape and slip into your superhero outfit for a fun-filled day.

To introduce new children/youth groups and therapy services at R&R Care community village, they are hosting a superhero super party.

On Thursday, January 24 at the Community Village on Earl St, you'll find a range of fun activities for everyone to enjoy. Kids can have fun on the jumping castle, get their favourite superhero face painted on, complete an obstacle course, do arts and crafts and play water games.

A super lunch will be provided with music and a surprise bag to take home.

Families are asked to come along as staff will not be provided to care for participants.

For more information, phone 56228400 or visit rrcare.org.au.