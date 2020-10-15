SUPER SHEZ: Award for daycare operator going over and above

Corindi Beach family daycare operator Sheridan-Lee Motbey with daughter Katy. Sheridan has been named the Coffs Harbour and North Coast Regional Educator Winner in the 2020 Family Day Care Australia's Excellence in Family Day Care Awards. Photo: Tim Jarrett

A TERRIBLE tragedy helped shape a Corindi woman’s journey into childcare and now, just three years later, she has been recognised as a leader in the industry.

Sheriden-Lee Motbey was just out of school when she first decided to pursue a career in childcare, but like so many others at that age, a lack of “life experience” prevented her from taking off.

Instead, ‘Shez’ juggled raising two children, Lilly and Katy, with husband Justin while working in retail, before deciding to “start afresh” on January 1, 2017 and began a diploma in Early Childhood Education.

But it wasn’t long before tragedy struck, leaving her at a crossroads.

“I got halfway through and gave birth to a stillborn daughter,” she said.

“That was a critical point in all of this because a week later there was a job going at a local childcare centre.”

Sheridan-Lee Motbey has transformed her home since becoming a family daycare provider through Open Arms Family Daycare. The chickens were brought in at the request of the kids.

With the loss of Rhylee still so raw, Shez gave herself an ultimatum: she would apply for the job and, if successful, take it as a sign she was “meant to be on this path”. If not, she would “throw it all in” and find something new.

“My husband thought I was absolutely nuts, because we had just lost a child,” she said

“You go through all that emotion of having a stillbirth and having to cremate and name (your child).

“But a week later, I got the job and the same day I started work was the day that I picked up my daughter’s ashes.”

Today, Shez recognises taking on the role helped her through the trauma, and the events of those few weeks in 2017 have firmly shaped her story.

She now runs her own centre through Open Arms Family Daycare from her home in Corindi Beach and has been named as the Coffs Harbour and North Coast regional educator winner in the 2020 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.

Run by Family Day Care Australia, the awards highlight the work of family day care educators across the country and it doesn’t take long to realise Shez is someone who goes above and beyond.

Shez has become a passionate advocate of family daycare and says the smaller group sizes enables a closer relationship with individual kids. Photo: Tim Jarrett

During the devastating summer bushfires her house became a drop-off point for donations and she involved the kids in helping the community recover.

It was the type of practical learning she incorporated throughout her program and the freedom to get out and about is what she loves about family day care.

Above all, she wants the kids to be part of the community.

“We jumped straight in and the kids absolutely loved it. Then they went into their own homes with their families and looked at what they could donate so that they could help people going through a crisis,” she said.

“I think it is important for the kids to learn about that and be involved in it.”

And while Shez maintains she is just doing her job, the work she put in during the coronavirus pandemic drives home just how much she cares.

With families forced to self-isolate, Shez put together care packages containing arts and craft activities, distributing them to the families and being careful to leave them in a COVID-safe way.

Shez and the kids from her daycare helped gather donated goods for victims on bushfires last summer. Picture: Nathan Edwards.

Kristina Willis, a parent who nominated Shez for the award, said she not only provided resources for the kids from daycare, but their siblings too.

And then she organised Zoom hook-ups.

“It provided not only entertainment for the kids and connection between the children, Sheridan and their friends, but also sanity for the stressed out parents,” Ms Willis said.

“She did all of this from her own pocket … and provided lists of online resources, checking in with each family to offer support however she could.

“Sheridan is unique as an educator as she goes beyond for each child and their family, offering professional support as an educator and also support as a friend during crisis.”

Reflecting on her award, Shez said she was speechless when she first found out. It’s clear her love of the “funnest job you could have” is borne out of a genuine drive to help the kids grow, something she finds extremely rewarding.

“I like the fact that I can make a difference. As you explore certain things in life they learn and you get to see that wonder in their face,” she said.

Sheridan-Lee is now in the running to be named as a national finalist for the 2020 National Family Day Care Educator of the Year Award.