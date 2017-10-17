23°
News

Super savings at supermarket for our seniors

SAVINGS: A government partnership offers savings to seniors shopping at Woolies.
SAVINGS: A government partnership offers savings to seniors shopping at Woolies. Trevor Veale

SENIORS may now save on groceries thanks to Seniors Card discounts secured with the Woolworths Group.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said card holders are now eligible for a 5% discount on Woolworths WISH eGift cards that can be used towards purchases at supermarkets and Big W.

"This new partnership with the NSW Government also gives Seniors Card holders 25% off mid-week home delivery and discounts on insurance and mobile phone products,” Mr Fraser said.

"Every dollar counts when living on a fixed income and we are sure these discounts will help drive down the cost of living for eligible seniors.”

The bundle of new discounts can be accessed through the purchase of Woolworths WISH eGift cards via the NSW Seniors Card website.

Minister for Ageing, Tanya Davies, said she was thrilled the partnership would deliver savings.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for seniors to access fresh food and other essential items that may be difficult to transport,” Mrs Davies said.

"This partnership could save seniors an average of $200 per person on their annual grocery bill.

"NSW is the only state to have this offer so far and we encourage more retailers to see what savings they can offer seniors.”

For more details go to www.seniorscard.nsw.gov.au or call 13 77 88.　

Topics:  big w member for coffs harbour andrew fraser minister for ageing tanya davies nsw government seniors card woolworths woolworths wish egift card

Coffs Coast Advocate
Man arrested after attempting to steal delivery van

Man arrested after attempting to steal delivery van

A MAN who stole a delivery van from the front of a Coffs Harbour shopping centre today has been taken into custody by Coffs Clarence police.

Police hunt for woman wanted for breaching bail

Call 000 or contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information on Tayla Luscombe's whereabouts.

POLICE are on the hunt to locate 27-year-old woman.

Treasure hunt deluge

PEAK HOUR: Parking was at a premium in the township of Glenreagh for the inaugural Giant Garage Sale.

It was bloody brilliant, fantastic.

Des, 62, debuts at triathlon

Maria Rosewood on the bike leg of the Coffs Harbour Tri Club's first race of the season.

'New' triathelete among 51 starters for Coffs Tri Club's first race.

Local Partners