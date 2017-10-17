Super savings at supermarket for our seniors

SENIORS may now save on groceries thanks to Seniors Card discounts secured with the Woolworths Group.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said card holders are now eligible for a 5% discount on Woolworths WISH eGift cards that can be used towards purchases at supermarkets and Big W.

"This new partnership with the NSW Government also gives Seniors Card holders 25% off mid-week home delivery and discounts on insurance and mobile phone products,” Mr Fraser said.

"Every dollar counts when living on a fixed income and we are sure these discounts will help drive down the cost of living for eligible seniors.”

The bundle of new discounts can be accessed through the purchase of Woolworths WISH eGift cards via the NSW Seniors Card website.

Minister for Ageing, Tanya Davies, said she was thrilled the partnership would deliver savings.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for seniors to access fresh food and other essential items that may be difficult to transport,” Mrs Davies said.

"This partnership could save seniors an average of $200 per person on their annual grocery bill.

"NSW is the only state to have this offer so far and we encourage more retailers to see what savings they can offer seniors.”

For more details go to www.seniorscard.nsw.gov.au or call 13 77 88.