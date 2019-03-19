Brumbies injury woes not over yet

Allan Alaalatoa of the Brumbies with David Pocock after sustaining an injury.

The Brumbies could enter another Super Rugby game without star Wallabies David Pocock and Allan Alaalatoa.

The ACT franchise are unlikely to risk Pocock (calf) this week considering they have a bye after playing the Queensland Reds on Sunday.

The post-bye assignment doesn't come any harder than playing the defending champion Crusaders in Christchurch on April 6.

Alaalatoa shapes as more of a chance to run onto Suncorp Stadium as he recovers from a wrist issue.

But the tighthead prop was tight-lipped when asked on Monday about his availability for the Reds clash.

"I think it's more a day-by-day thing and see how it pulls up closer to Sunday," Alaalatoa told reporters.

The Brumbies showed they could handle life without Pocock and Alaalatoa when they defeated the NSW Waratahs 19-13 in a tight Australian derby last Friday night.

In fact, the Brumbies' only two wins this season have come with Pocock, the reigning John Eales medallist, on the sidelines.

Prop Scott Sio sent more shudders through the Brumbies camp when he left the field against the Waratahs clutching his shoulder.

However, Sio said the move allowed former Reds skipper James Slipper to enter the match.

"Unfortunately I just copped a stinger and I had a bit of trouble with my right shoulder last year," Sio told reporters.

"I guess it highlighted the importance of signing 'Slipps', it's a luxury to have another world-class loosehead on the bench to trust in.

"I made a call on the field and I just thought the team would be better having him come on, rather than me holding my shoulder."

The news isn't as positive for back-rower Rob Valetini, who is set for another extended period out of the team.

The promising flanker's cursed run with injury continued, hurting his knee against the Waratahs.

Valetini will have scans to determine the full damage, but he will miss at least three weeks.