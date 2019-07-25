Super Pom to lift Titans in M1 derby

Kallum Watkins will make his debut for the Titans.

THE Titans are banking on the winning ability of three-time premiership winning centre Kallum Watkins to cause an upset over the Broncos this weekend.

The 28-year-old English import from Super League club Leeds Rhinos has been cleared to make his NRL debut in this weekend's local derby.

Watkins was signed by the Gold Coast before the June 30 deadline but only became eligible to play on Tuesday morning following issues with his visa.

The 25-time Test player for England has three Super League titles in his 12-year career and brings a wealth of experience to the struggling Titans.

He said he always had ambitions to play in the NRL after debuting for Leeds as a 17-year-old.

"I had opportunities to come here quite a few years back a bit earlier in my career but I felt like at the time I was really happy at Leeds," Watkins said.

"Things were going really well there and we knew it was going to be a difficult situation with all the senior players leaving and getting the young fellas coming through.

Kallum Watkins at training. Picture: Gold Coast Titans

"Then I got the opportunity to come (to the Titans) and I thought it would be my last chance so I took it."

The centre said he had spoken to former Leeds teammate and current Roosters winger Ryan Hall ahead of his move down under.

"I spoke to Ryan quite a few times," he said.

"He was kind of shocked that I was coming over so soon but at the same time it was such a great opportunity for me.

"He just said to enjoy yourself and take any opportunity that you get."

Titans enforcer Jarrod Wallace has endorsed the English import to instill some confidence into the Gold Coast side.

"He will be really excited to play and there's no better test than to play the Broncos," Wallace said.

"He'll bring a lot of seniority to the team because he's played a fair bit of footy."