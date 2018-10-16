Super opening at Jetty Village

GRAND OPENING: New owners Joel and Janna Lacey with children Kenadee, London, Logan, are excited about their new business venture, Spar Supermarket at Jetty Village

IT'S hard to believe it's been 12 months since Jetty dwellers had the convenience of a local supermarket. All that changes on Wednesday with the opening of Spar Supermarket at the Jetty Village convenience centre.

Coffs Harbour residents, Janna and Joel Lacey, are "beyond excited” to be opening the doors this week of the supermarket Spar and to be able to offer locals and holiday makers something that has been sorely missed in the area.

Janna and Joel are no strangers to the supermarket business. Janna's parents purchased SPAR Supermarket on Bray Street 28 years ago.

Joel has been managing that store alongside his in-laws for the past 15 years and it's there he found his passion for retail.

Born and bred in Coramba, Joel has lived all but two years of his life in Coffs Harbour, while Janna moved here with her family from the South Coast in her younger years. They have been married 14 years and have three young children in years 6, 4 and kindergarten.

This hard-working couple is aware the supermarket industry can be ruthless and competitive, it is for that reason they would love to continue their personable service - that's what they're most proud of. They hold an increasingly genuine value for customer satisfaction with supply, proximity and service being at the forefront. They seek to know the tastes, habits and needs of the Jetty area and all its surroundings.

From Wednesday the doors at Spar Supermarket Jetty Village are open 6am to 8pm daily and Joel and Janna look forward to welcoming you.