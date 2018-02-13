'Super council' deadline looms but council undecided

DECISION PENDING: Coffs Harbour City Council voted to seek an extension before deciding whether or not it will join five other Mid North Coast councils as a Joint Organisation.

DECISION PENDING: Coffs Harbour City Council voted to seek an extension before deciding whether or not it will join five other Mid North Coast councils as a Joint Organisation. Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Adv

COFFS Harbour City Council could join five other Mid North Coast councils to become a 'super council'.

It could voluntarily join Bellingen Shire, Clarence Valley, Kempsey Shire, Nambucca Shire and Port Macquarie Hastings Councils to form a Joint Organisation.

But the council has until the end of the month to decide. In the first council meeting for 2018 on Thursday, most councillors voted to write to the Office of Local Government seeking an extension of time to decide and hold a briefing.

But with this decision, Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath said the council would miss the deadline to joining the JO and up to $3.3 million in seed funding if the Office of Local Government stuck with the end date.

He said the council issued a request on Friday but had not yet received a response .

Last November the NSW Government passed a bill to "strengthen regional coordination and improve delivery of important infrastructure and services for communities".

Councillor Michael Adendorff said if the council did not join the JO it wouldn't have a say in the region if a Joint Organisation was formed.

"That's not how leaders act," Cr Adendorff said.

He and Cr George Cecato voted against the motion.