Menu
Login
News

'Super council' deadline looms but council undecided

DECISION PENDING: Coffs Harbour City Council voted to seek an extension before deciding whether or not it will join five other Mid North Coast councils as a Joint Organisation.
DECISION PENDING: Coffs Harbour City Council voted to seek an extension before deciding whether or not it will join five other Mid North Coast councils as a Joint Organisation. Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Adv
Keagan Elder
by

COFFS Harbour City Council could join five other Mid North Coast councils to become a 'super council'.

It could voluntarily join Bellingen Shire, Clarence Valley, Kempsey Shire, Nambucca Shire and Port Macquarie Hastings Councils to form a Joint Organisation.

But the council has until the end of the month to decide. In the first council meeting for 2018 on Thursday, most councillors voted to write to the Office of Local Government seeking an extension of time to decide and hold a briefing.

But with this decision, Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath said the council would miss the deadline to joining the JO and up to $3.3 million in seed funding if the Office of Local Government stuck with the end date.

He said the council issued a request on Friday but had not yet received a response .

Last November the NSW Government passed a bill to "strengthen regional coordination and improve delivery of important infrastructure and services for communities".

Councillor Michael Adendorff said if the council did not join the JO it wouldn't have a say in the region if a Joint Organisation was formed.

"That's not how leaders act," Cr Adendorff said.

He and Cr George Cecato voted against the motion.

Related Items

Topics:  bellingen shire council clarence valley council coffs harbour city council joint organisations kempsey shire council local government nambucca shire council office of local government port macquarie hastings council steve mcgrath

Coffs Coast Advocate
Have your say on NSW container deposit scheme

Have your say on NSW container deposit scheme

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal has been tasked by the NSW Government with gathering feedback on the container deposit scheme

Local first home buyers are cashing in

First home buyers are embracing state government incentives

Stamp Duty relief has buyers jumping in

Dog attack could land you behind bars and thousands poorer

DANGEROUS DOGS: Failing to comply with control requirements for dangerous or restricted dogs could cost you thousands or land you behind bars.

Dog owners could cop severe penalties, including time behind bars

Another serious dog attack sees man bitten

Michael Burg helped when he saw a friend's pet being attacked by another dog in Woolgoolga.

Man attacked and a dog's life taken on the streets.

Local Partners