Super Bowl stud on $60m collision course

There is very little Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cannot do or has not achieved in his short career so far.

In his debut NFL campaign, he became the second player in history behind legend Peyton Manning to throw for 5000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season and claimed the league MVP award.

While his Chiefs tasted disappointment at the hands of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots last year's AFC Championship game, Mahomes has done it again, shrugging off any signs of a sophomore slump to push his team to Super Bowl LIV on Monday.

It's an incredible achievement with the Chiefs ending a 50-year absence from the NFL's biggest game and looking to celebrate with their second title.

But regardless of the result, the 24-year-old quarterback is the future of the game and is expected to dominate for years to come.

He's looking to add his name to another record in the books with one of the greatest performances in NFL playoff history.

If he can pass for 313 yards and three touchdowns, he will have arguably the most prolific playoff performance by a quarterback of all-time.

Patrick Mahomes is all good.

Against the Houston Texans in a 51-31 win, where he led the Chiefs back from 24-0 down, Mahomes also became the first player in postseason history to throw for 300 yards, rush for 50 yards and throw five touchdowns in game.

Mahomes is doing things that no one else in the history of the game has been able to achieve.

A Super Bowl would have him achieve almost everything there is in the game.

But there is still new ground for him to break with Mahomes tipped to break the $US40 million ($AUD60m) a season mark when his next contract is worked out.

In an article on CBS Sports, former NFL agent Joel Corry believes "any deal Mahomes signs will likely set new standards in most major, if not all, contract metrics" with him tipping "basketball money".

Currently the highest paid player in the NFL is Jared Goff for the LA Rams who earns $55m maximum.

Corry said "both sides should have an incentive to do a deal this off-season" with Mahomes tipped to get the first $200 million contract in NFL history while SB Nation also predicts it will hit a record figure.

Spotrac.com's Market Value tool currently projects the Chiefs' QB will sign in the neighbourhood of five years for $180 million, an annual salary of $36 million per year but a Super Bowl ring would likely put push that figure north.

The Chiefs are willing to wait a little while on the negotiations with Kansas City chairman and CEO Clark Hunt leaving plenty of time for a deal to be worked out.

"I've said before that I hope Patrick is here for his entire career and that's going to be our goal," Hunt said.

"There will be a right time sometime in next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick, and when I say right time it will be right time both for the player and the club."

Mahomes wants to do this a lot more.

In good signs for the team, Mahomes wants to stay in Kansas City.

"I hope I get to play there the rest of my career now," Mahomes said. "Just the people and how they accept you, how they care more about you as a person than they do as a player. And how much passion they have for the Chiefs, it's special and it's somewhere where I want to be for the rest of my career."

But as the hottest signature in the NFL, Mahomes will likely attract plenty of suitors if there's even a whiff of testing his value.

Teammates know they're onto something special as well and want to play with the young superstar.

Chiefs linebacker Darron Lee told The New York Post: "That dude just makes throws that you just don't think are possible and he does it all the time. The fact that he has a knack for it is amazing. I've seen the no-look pass in practice like 100 times in like the first week I was actually there."

Even opposition players are stunned by the skill on display.

"There's no one like him," Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey said last week after Pro Bowl practice. "He's definitely changing the game right now. These young quarterbacks coming in are going to learn that quarterback place can be spiced up a little bit better."

SUPER BOWL LIV - ULTIMATE GUIDE

WHEN'S IT ON?

The 54th Super Bowl will kick off at 10.30am AEDT on Monday morning February 3. The actual game is taking place in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium and is the home of the Miami Dolphins.

HOW TO WATCH

The Super Bowl will also be broadcast on Channel 7.

HALF-TIME ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to be the halftime entertainment at the Super Bowl with both performers set for their first performances during the event.

The pair held a press conference earlier in the week with part of the performance set to be dedicated to Kobe Bryant.

"Life is so fragile," Shakira told reporters. "And that's why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. And we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage."

There are also bound to be special guests.

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem before the game.

SUPER BOWL ODDS

TAB have the Chiefs as the favourites but it's close with the line just 1.5.

Kansas City: $1.77

San Francisco: $2.05