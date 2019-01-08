Sunshine sex attack in broad daylight

The man boarding the bus.

The man boarding the bus.

A woman has been sexually assaulted after exiting a bus in broad daylight in Sunshine.

Police say the victim boarded a route 903 bus from the Sunshine Railway Station just after 6pm on December 27.

She got off the bus at Munroe Avenue, where she was sexually assaulted by the man.

Police are pleading for the public to help catch him.

He had a beard and long black hair in a bun.

CCTV images have been released of a Pacific Islander man with a solid build, aged 20 to 30 years and 180cm tall with brown eyes, a black beard and long black hair in a bun.

He was wearing a white top, khaki-coloured shorts, and was carrying an Adidas backpack with a yellow logo.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The man’s backpack.

The man was carrying an Adidas backpack with a yellow Adidas logo.

male 2 sunshine (1) - cropped.png

The man was on the Route 903 bus on December 27.