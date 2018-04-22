Menu
The first solar panels have been positioned at the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm, Valdora.
Sunshine Coast solar farm wins national award

22nd Apr 2018 5:00 AM

THE Sunshine Coast Solar Farm continues to attract widespread recognition, adding to its awards list by taking out the sustainability category at the Local Government Managers Australia excellence awards in Brisbane.

The awards recognise outstanding work being undertaken by councils across the state with the sustainability award recognising projects that enhance the long-term sustainability of a council and/or its community.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said the award reflected the council's core sustainability values and its vision to be Australia's most sustainable region - healthy, smart, creative.

"The solar farm project was ambitious but it sets the bar high for what's achievable at a local government level," he said.

"The solar farm is just the start. We see this project as a catalyst to developing a clean-tech hub in the region and an opportunity to further develop this industry sector, encourage increased external investment in the region, and help drive increased and sustainable employment."

