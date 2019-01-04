Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
38 Anning Road, Forest Glen, is on the market for $1,495,000.
38 Anning Road, Forest Glen, is on the market for $1,495,000.
Property

PHOTOS: This holiday home hottest in Queensland

by Sophie Foster
4th Jan 2019 5:02 PM

A five bedroom home on the Sunshine Coast was the hottest property in Queensland this week as the holidays draw to a close for many families.

Data released by realestate.com.au showed the brand new house 15 minutes from Mooloolaba and Maroochydore was the most viewed residential listing in the past seven days.

The agents have been keen to capitalise on holiday activity in the area, offering inspections at any time.

The home is on a large 0.6hectare block.
The home is on a large 0.6hectare block.

It's on a large 1.5 acre site at 38 Anning Road, Forest Glen in a newer part of the Sunshine Coast's suburban zones and just seven minutes from Sunshine Coast Grammar School.

Among its charms were designer lighting, shutter and drapes, a large home theatre, loads of storage, seamless indorr-outdoor flow, landscaped gardens and a resort-style pool.

The home has five bedrooms.
The home has five bedrooms.

The home has 2.7m ceilings, with luxury fixtures and fittings including a soaking tub in the master suite.

The furniture can also be bought separately with the home if wanted, according to the listing.

The house has good indoor-outdoor flow.
The house has good indoor-outdoor flow.
The furniture is also available for sale separately.
The furniture is also available for sale separately.
There is a soaker tub in the master suite.
There is a soaker tub in the master suite.
The home theatre room is large.
The home theatre room is large.
holiday home property real estate sunshine coast

Top Stories

    16-year-old charged over alleged rape at sports field

    premium_icon 16-year-old charged over alleged rape at sports field

    Crime POLICE executed a search warrant at a home and arrested the boy this morning.

    Share price spike due to Coffs Hospital tender

    premium_icon Share price spike due to Coffs Hospital tender

    News Investors jump on the company awarded the Coffs Hospital rebuild

    Charity bins overflow with silly season excess

    premium_icon Charity bins overflow with silly season excess

    News For some passers by, it was a metaphor for our silly season excess

    Enough is enough: charity resorts to high security

    premium_icon Enough is enough: charity resorts to high security

    News Security cameras have already led to one arrest.

    Local Partners