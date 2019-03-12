Suns' young brigade shines in opening game

BASKETBALL: Last season they had to wait until round 11 to secure their first win, but the the Coffs Harbour Suns men's team have got off to a blitzing start in 2019.

Competing in the Waratah League's Division 2 Youth Men, the Suns were a cut above the Springwood Scorchers from tip-off.

Samuel Schellenberger led the way for the Suns on the scoresheet, registering 23 points in the 99-42 win.

Ashley Schellenberger, Levi Jones, Lachlan Mihai and Nicholas Markham all made double-figure scoring contributions.

"We were talking about coming out and setting the tone straight away,” Suns coach Blake Kelly said.

"We wanted to get in their face on defence and try to break them down, even if it took all game. But we managed it straight away.”

Only four players remained from last year's team but it didn't affect the cohesion of the squad.

"It's the one thing I was a bit sceptical of,” Kelly said.

"We only had three or four weeks to get ready for the season but the boys showed on Saturday that it's working well; even the guys that were injured or not picked in the 12 came down and bought in to what we were doing.”

Kelly said it was good to get the monkey off the team's back and grab a victory in round one this year. The Suns next game is this Saturday night against the Maitland Mustangs. Tip-off is at 6pm at Sportz Central.